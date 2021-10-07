Tampa Convention Center getting upgrades; part of Riverwalk to be rerouted during construction

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center is getting a big upgrade with the addition of 18 waterfront meeting rooms. While construction is underway, the city says part of the Riverwalk will be rerouted.

The work starts on October 13 and is expected to be completed in June 2023. There will be 400 linear feet of the Riverwalk directly behind the TCC that will be rerouted. The reroute is expected to last through November 2022.

City of Tampa

The city says The Sail Bar and Big Ray’s Fish Camp will remain open for visitors.

