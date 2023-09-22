Tampa Bay Technical High School honors Hispanic Heritage month

Tampa Bay Technical High School is a diverse school, and some of the students will be celebrating their Hispanic Heritage this month.

We caught up with students practicing Latin dances and showing off what a traditional quinceañera would look like.

"A lot of these classes may have never seen these things. So it's really good for them to be able to experience it and put it under their belt. Not only that, you learn different things like cultures and foods and dances that maybe you've seen before, but you don't really know," explained Alvaro Jose Claudio, a senior at Tampa Bay Technical High.

Every year, students at Tampa Bay Tech put on this event to showcase their cultures and offer students an opportunity to learn more about where their friends may have come from.

The event is all throughout the school day on October 13.