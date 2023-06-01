Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Bay History Center chronicles 500 years of local Black history

"Travails & Triumphs" opens June 2; free admission on June 19
Screen Shot 2023-05-31 at 7.27.46 PM.png
Tampa Bay History Center
Screen Shot 2023-05-31 at 7.27.46 PM.png
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 06:07:08-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay History Center will chronicle 500 years of local Black history in a new exhibit opening June 2.

"Travails & Triumphs" contains 100 illuminating artifacts, including a post-Civil War property log that, for the first time, lists residents of color as Tampa property owners.

There's also a beautiful letterman jacket from Middleton High, up until the 1970s, a segregated school for Black students only.

"It's sometimes not a particularly happy story," said historian and curator Rodney Kite-Powell. "But it's about how people dealt with the hardships and hopefully came out triumphant."

The interactive exhibit also explores Tampa's Central Avenue, which, much like St. Petersburg's 22nd Street, was once a rich cultural hub for Black families.

On June 19th, as a celebration of Juneteenth, the Tampa Bay History Center will be free admission to all.

For more information on the Tampa Bay History Center, go here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.