Tampa-based biotech company is working on COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray

A local Tampa company is developing a new form of the vaccine.
Nasal vaccine
Posted at 6:20 PM, Mar 25, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Right now, a Tampa-based company is working on a longer-lasting COVID-19 vaccine that isn’t a shot in the arm.

The biotech company “Oragenics” is in pre-clinical development of a COVID-19 vaccine that they say would be easier to administer and is longer-lasting.

The COVID-19 vaccine would be in the form of a nasal spray. Instead of being injected into the muscle like the current vaccine shots, the spray would go into the nose to protect against the virus creating, a longer-lasting immunity.

The company says the nasal spray would make the vaccine more accessible to all parts of the world, instead of having to be stored in cold temperatures.

"The whole idea is to have an easier method of delivery especially for children and people who are afraid of needles. Or people who live in really remote areas of the world where trying to have healthcare workers go in and deliver sterile shots is difficult," said Dr. Alan Joslyn, Oragenics CEO.

Oragenics is still in the development stage of their vaccine but they hope to have it into clinical trials by late this year.

