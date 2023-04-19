Tampa barber in cancer fight gets loving gift from loyal customer

YBOR HEIGHTS, Fla. — Ybor Heights barber Abel Gonzalez doesn't have time to worry about life when he's working.

This is his art, his craft. The client comes first.

"My problems ain't gonna help a with a haircut," said the king of the Barrel House Barber Shop. "My problems can wait."

But there are problems.

Gonzalez has been waging a back-and-forth battle with colon and rectal cancer for more than 10 years. The disease is currently in remission, yet his energy, bank account and client base have all taken hits.

"I'm only 47 but I feel like 87," Gonzalez said.

The Brooklyn native stares down his health woes with a Zen-like calm.

"Life is going to hand you problems, man. It's just another problem you have to deal with," Gonzalez said.

Still, this is a tough stretch he's going through, one that also includes the pandemic and numerous location changes.

So when loyal customer Justin Blanton, a bakery manager at Publix, heard about his favorite barber's current struggles, he decided to help.

"This is his second battle with cancer; the surgery was rather intense, he was out for longer than he thought," said Blanton, who first met Gonzalez about four years ago. "So I just wanted to help out a friend."

He helped — and then some.

Blanton created a GoFundMe for Gonzalez, which has already raised close to $4,000 to cover Gonzalez's personal and professional bills while he builds up his strength and business again.

Blanton also wants to let it be known that Gonzalez has plenty of availability and is taking on new clients. You can book an appointment here.

For Gonzalez, this act of friendship from Blanton is a tribute to the bonding power of the barber chair.

"At the end of the day, I aim to be more like a brother to these guys," Gonzalez said.

For more on how to help Gonzalez in his fight, click here.