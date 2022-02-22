Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa assisted living facility residents evacuated for second time in four days due to fire

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Covering Hillsborough County
Posted at 10:02 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 10:02:34-05

Residents of a Tampa assisted living facility were evacuated Tuesday morning for the second time in four days thanks to two separate fires.

Residents of the Colonial Assisted Living Facility on 17th St. were forced to leave the building at about 6:30 a.m. because of the fire and were waiting outside for hours after.

A HART bus arrived to take the residents somewhere, though officials have not said where at this time.

17th St. is blocked in the area while crews are on scene.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!