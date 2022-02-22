Tampa assisted living facility residents evacuated for second time in four days due to fire

Residents of a Tampa assisted living facility were evacuated Tuesday morning for the second time in four days thanks to two separate fires.

Residents of the Colonial Assisted Living Facility on 17th St. were forced to leave the building at about 6:30 a.m. because of the fire and were waiting outside for hours after.

A HART bus arrived to take the residents somewhere, though officials have not said where at this time.

17th St. is blocked in the area while crews are on scene.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.