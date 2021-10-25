Watch
Take a relaxing rhyming break at the Poetry Post in Tampa's Municipal Office Building

Public art project encourages unplugging
Sean Daly
Posted at 2:52 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 02:52:37-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Turn off your phone, turn on your mind, and let the poetry flow.

The City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor want your rhymes and haiku and funky freeform poetry at their new public art project.

The Poetry Post, located in the downtown Municipal Office Building, encourages everyone to stop, maybe unplug from social media and email for just a few minutes, and express yourself in poetry form.

You can keep the poem for yourself, or offer it up to the city in a colorful dropbox.

The project is led by Tampa's first official "Wordsmith" Gianna Russo. The Poetry Post itself was designed by artist Eileen Goldenberg. It's part of Mayor Castor's Art on the Block program.

For more on the Poetry Post, click here.

