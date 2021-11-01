Sylvan Ramble Lights raises money for charities during Halloween light show

TAMPA, Fla. — For the fourth year in a row, people flock to a South Tampa neighborhood to watch the Sylvan Ramble Lights show.

The mastermind behind the light show is 22-year-old Sam Johnson. He says he got the idea back in middle school because he loves technology and lights, so he decided to start a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to raise money for those in need.

So for the last four years, he's put together a light show for Halloween, and a light show for Christmas, where the lights blink to the beat of the music.

It draws in quite the crowd, and each year, they let their donors vote on different charities to support the next year.

“We raise money for local charities, for Halloween this year, it’s Clothes to Kids, we’ve already raised over $11,000 for them this year. Relative to last year, last year we raised just over $9,000, and that was between Halloween and Christmas. So we’re already on track to raise double what we’ve raised last year," said Johnson.

Once they wrap up their light show on Halloween night, they'll start working on their Christmas show. Johnson says the Christmas light show will begin on December 3rd.

If you'd like to donate to Sylvan Ramble Lights, where all of the proceeds go to charity, click here.

