SUV catches fire near gas station in Plant City, injuries unknown

PLANT CITY, Fla. — An SUV caught fire near a gas station in Plant City on Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived at a Shell Station on State Road 60 around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a vehicle fire. Officials said the fire had taken over the SUV, but the building of the gas station remained unaffected.

WFTS

The fire was put out, but it is unknown at this time whether there are any injuries. Officials did not state the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.