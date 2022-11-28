Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

SUV catches fire near gas station in Plant City, injuries unknown

SUV fire near gas station
WFTS
SUV fire near gas station
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 08:17:18-05

PLANT CITY, Fla. — An SUV caught fire near a gas station in Plant City on Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived at a Shell Station on State Road 60 around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a vehicle fire. Officials said the fire had taken over the SUV, but the building of the gas station remained unaffected.

SUV fire near gas station

The fire was put out, but it is unknown at this time whether there are any injuries. Officials did not state the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.