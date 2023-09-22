Suspect on the loose after Tampa homicide, police said

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials are working to identify a suspect after they say he shot and killed a man Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the suspect confronted the victim at the intersection of East Busch Boulevard and North Connechusett Road around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect then retrieved a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, according to police. The victim passed away at the scene.

Detectives said the suspect is believed to be a white man of medium build between the ages of 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.