Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Tampa on Thursday night.

The police department said around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Allusions Bar & Lounge on Busch Boulevard.

Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson said officers were told the armed person left the scene in a gray Kia Soul.

The department's aviation unit spotted the vehicle going southbound on North 40th Street just minutes after officers arrived at the scene.

When officers tried to stop the car at the intersection of N. 40th Street and E. 32nd Avenue, the department said the passenger got out and fired multiple rounds at police. Officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who got back into the car.

The driver left and drove southbound on N. 40th Street before coming to a complete stop. The driver, a 37-year-old woman, got out and surrendered, police said.

Officers removed the passenger, a 42-year-old man, from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead.

The department said the gun found in the car matched the description given by the person who originally called 911.

FDLE will investigate the shooting. Tampa detectives are investigating what led to the initial shooting on Busch Boulevard.

The officers involved are on paid-administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.