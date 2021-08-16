Suspect in Tampa apartment shooting targeted 'people who gave him problems,' police say

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was arrested after a shooting inside a downtown Tampa apartment complex Monday evening.

At about 6:45 p.m. an off-duty Tampa Police Officer heard gunshots coming from the Metro 510 Apartments located at 510 E. Harrison Street. The apartment building is located next to St. Paul A.M.E. Church.

The officer entered the common courtyard area of the complex and saw a man identified as Samario Austin, 22, walking on the 5th floor. Police say Austin had a semi-automatic rifle in one hand, and a pistol in the other hand.

The officer said Austin had both guns in the low-ready position as if prepared to fire. Having already heard gunfire, the officer was aware that the defendant was actively shooting, and feared that he posed an imminent, deadly threat to anyone he may have been walking toward who was out of the officer's partial view.

That officer fired his weapon at Austin but did not hit him. Other Tampa Police Officers arrived and began clearing the apartment complex unit-by-unit.

Officers received information that the suspect went into apartment 607. Due to the urgency of the situation, officers forced entry into unit 607.

Inside, authorities say they found Samario Austin, and he gave up without incident. Officers recovered a BB gun, additional magazines and ammunition from his apartment. Austin's pistol and semi-automatic rifle were found in the stairwell between the 5th and 6th floors.

After searching the complex, police found multiple spent shell casings on the 3rd, 5th, and 6th floors and multiple bullet holes in walls, doors, and windows.

According to apartment management, Austin was served with a 30-day eviction notice on July 21 for non-payment. During a post Miranda interview, Austin admitted to the shooting and said he did it because he was mad and high at the time.

He told police he targeted the apartments of people that gave him problems. The police department says the off-duty officer's quick action saved multiple lives. Austin was charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and culpable negligence.

"We received over 30 phone calls about a subject at the Metro 510 apartment complex that he was armed and firing rounds," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan as the incident was unfolding. "We had an off-duty Tampa Police officer engage with him, rounds were exchanged.”

Joel Rivas says he was on his way home to the complex just before 7 p.m.

"I was about to turn into the parking lot, and my radio was a little bit loud, and I thought it was my radio, and then I turn it down, and it was about five shots that I heard," said Rivas.

Valerie Ventura had just gotten home to the complex with her young daughter when she says she suddenly heard the sound of gunshots back and forth on her floor. ABC Action News spoke to Ventura over the phone while she was sheltering inside her apartment.

“I hear just, 'Bop, bop, bop, bop, bop,' one after the other so, my daughter, I had to run to the room, and we just laid down on the floor," said Ventura.

Ventura explained officers later searched her apartment, following an exchange of gunfire she says felt like forever.

"The walk from the garage to my apartment is about five minutes," said Ventura. "Had I been just five minutes late, I would have been in the middle of that with my child.”

Witnesses said water was seen pouring out of the apartment building. Chief Dugan said it is possible a gunshot may have hit a water pipe.