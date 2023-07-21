Suspect arrested after Hillsborough woman 'brutally murdered,' police say

SEFFNER, Fla. — Detectives arrested a suspect they believe was responsible for a woman who was "brutally murdered" outside of her home early Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they identified Aurelio Diaz, 32, as the killer of the woman.

According to detectives, Diaz fatally shot the victim through the window of her car when she got home to her house on Orange Street in Seffner around 1 a.m. He was arrested about a mile away from the victim's home without incident around 8:30 p.m. the same day.

The sheriff's office said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. from a person who "did not or was not able to speak to the dispatcher," but said they heard rustling. They noted that when this happens, deputies are sent to the scene regardless to determine what's going on.

When deputies arrived on Orange Street in Seffner, they found the victim inside her vehicle with severe upper-body trauma. Officials added during a presser that the vehicle was found with significant damage, where Sheriff Chad Chronister described the incident as a "cold-blooded murder."

WFTS

Diaz was taken to the Orient Road Jail and charged with murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm discharge. Officials said the victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.