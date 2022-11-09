Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Tampa: TPD

A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Tampa on November 6, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said they arrested suspect Timothy McGovern, 30, for shooting a man at the West Hillsborough Avenue and North Dale Mabry underpass around 1:30 a.m.

Four hours prior to the homicide, police said there were reports of a man, who was later identified as suspect Timothy McGovern, 30, firing a gun into the water at Bayshore Boulevard.

A witness told TPD that McGovern was riding a bicycle when he approached her and one of her friends and said, "There's my target." McGovern then allegedly pulled out a gun and started firing into the water.

While the witnesses ran from the area, McGovern continued to allegedly fire his gun into the water. Police recovered gun casings from the scene that helped them establish a link between the two events.

When detectives found and interviewed McGovern, police said he admitted to firing the gun into the water to "test it." He also told detectives that he had previous encounters with the homicide victim, stating that he stabbed him on July 4.

The extent of how well they knew each other is unknown. After conducting a search of McGovern's home, the 9mm handgun used in the homicide was found.

McGovern has been charged with first-degree murder.