Susan Gott’s world-renowned glass studio is creative hub of Seminole Heights

Workshop classes available to beginners
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jun 17, 2022
SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — World-renowned glass artist Susan Gott, whose mystical light-bending sculptures can be seen all over the world, welcomes everyone into her Seminole Heights workshop and store.

Located at 811 E. Knollwood St., and open this Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the otherworldly Phoenix Studio Gott Glass Gallery is a creative hub of Tampa’s most eclectic neighborhood.

Gift certificates are available for workshops of all skill levels, and the store prices range from gorgeous and affordable, to museum-ready installations that are increasingly expensive.

For more information on Phoenix Studio Gott Glass Gallery, click here.

