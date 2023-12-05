Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Straz Center's Next Generation Ballet gears up for annual 'Nutcracker' performance

Shows are Dec. 21-23 and tickets start at $20.
Nutcracker
Next Generation Ballet
Nutcracker
Posted at 5:27 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 05:27:42-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the top ballet students in the world are in Tampa for the holidays, gearing up to lead the Straz Center's annual "Nutcracker" extravaganza Dec. 21-23. Tickets start at $20.

The Next Generation Ballet School at the Straz is a world-renowned magnet for ballet talent.

One of their current stars is 18-year-old Vitalii Malinovskyi from Ukraine.

With his family back home during turbulent times, Vitalii —who will play the Prince in the "Nutcracker" — said focusing on dance is a brief respite from worrying about loved ones back in Ukraine.

"When I'm dancing, I clear my head," he said. "It's very hard because I am seeing family in Ukraine, and because of war, it's so scary."

For more information on Next Generation Ballet and "Nutcracker," go here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.