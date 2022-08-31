Special Olympics Florida looking for 50 new coaches to celebrate 50th anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. — Special Olympics Florida is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and in commemoration, have set a new goal — recruit 50 new coaches by the end of the year.

The Hillsborough County Special Olympics Stand-up Paddle Board Team can't wait to tell you about the difference coach Mari Sallaberry makes.

When athletes Stephanie, Evan and Aarushi walk down to the lake for practice, there is a stride of confidence, and they owe it all to Sallaberry.

“When they are so proud of themselves, of what they do, it makes me proud,” said Sallaberry. "They just want to be treated the same way that you treat everybody. They want to be coached the same way you coach anybody else."

Sallaberry wasn’t quite sure what to expect when she decided to coach, and now she said she can’t live without it.

“I can not stop,” said Sallaberry. “I thought I was going to do it for a couple of years, and it’s been like five now. I always look for ways that I can better my team, what ways I can improve them.”

Sallaberry may be the one blowing the whistle, pushing the team to be their best, but she said it’s the team that’s bringing out the best in her.

“They are just smiling, and they’re just brightening the whole world when they are like, ‘yeah I did it,’” said Sallaberry.

However, if you ask the parents of these athletes, a Special Olympics coach like Sallaberry can be life changing.

“This has been a huge game changer for our family, especially with him, for self-confidence,” said dad Bob Poe about his son Evan.

“She’s a crack up, we love her, she’s always wanting to have fun with the kids,” said mom Colleen Pappas.

“What coach Mari does is way beyond what I can do for someone,” said mother Lakshma Singh. “The amount that she loves the kids, it’s as if they are her own.”

“I’m just a little grain of salt that wants to be there and celebrate them,” said Sallaberry.

The athletes are more than happy to put in the extra mile at practice, she’s not just a coach, she’s family.

“She means a lot to me. She is amazing in many ways,” said Evan.

“She’s a very good coach, I really love her,” said Aarushi.

These special Olympians just hope more good hearted people across the state hear their story and volunteer to lead their own team.

“If you’re passionate about helping people, a positive person, and you’re open-minded and you have a couple hours available we would love to have you as a coach or a helper or a volunteer here at Special Olympics Florida,” said Pappas.

For more information go to specialolympicsflorida.org.