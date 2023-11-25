South Tampa business owner sees a rush of customers buying trees on Black Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of families showed up to Christmas tree farms and small businesses to purchase Christmas trees on Black Friday.

Gallio Family Christmas Trees opened last week. Ed Gallio said he's been selling trees for 30-plus years. He loves watching families carry on the tradition of buying a real tree.

"I see people every year, and I see their kids come, and their families grow, and it's nice, nice to see these people, nice to talk to them. I just enjoy this time of the year," said Gallio.

Gallio said business has been steady with a rush of customers on Black Friday.

"We've been busy since we opened up last Friday, the 17th. We get a bunch of different shipments in, so the trees are constantly moving, constantly fresh," he said.

Jennifer Coriale and her family picked out a tree on Friday.

"The smell, the aroma in the house. It just fills the air, plus just something you can't ignore about a real tree in a house. It just feels like Christmas, and we don't get snow here," said Coriale.

The National Christmas Tree Association recommends several tips for caring for a farm-grown tree, including keeping trees away from major sources of heat, including fireplaces, heaters, heat vents, and direct sunlight.

The association also recommends not overloading electrical outlets and always turning off the tree lights when leaving the house or going to bed.

For more tips on how to care for a Christmas tree, visit Gallio Family Christmas Trees, located at South Manhattan Avenue in Tampa, which opens daily at 9:00 a.m.