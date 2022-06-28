SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Low water pressure has been a major issue in south Hillsborough County for years and residents say it’s only gotten worse. But now the county is working to fix it.

With growth booming in south Hillsborough, the county has plans to install a large 11-mile pipeline to bring more drinking water and improve water pressure in homes and businesses in south county.

However, Linda Iudiciani-Barry of Sun City Center said she believes more should’ve been done sooner.

"There’s not going to be a quick resolution to this. This should’ve been done prior to the permitting and allowing these developments to come in," said Iudiciani-Barry, who has low water pressure.

On Tuesday and Wednesday evenings county officials are holding an open house for the public to learn more about the project at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m.

Water Resources staff will present plans for Segment One

Balm Park Recreation Center

14747 Balm Wimauma Rd., Wimauma, FL 33598

Wednesday, June 29, 5 p.m.

Water Resources staff will present plans for Segment Three

SouthShore Regional Library

15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573

To learn more about the project click here.