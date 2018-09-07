Some 911 calls not getting through to Hillsborough emergency dispatchers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At this time, some 911 calls from cell phones are not getting through to Hillsborough County emergency dispatchers, authorities say. The extent of the outage is still unclear, but callers with some cell phone providers are receiving a fast-busy tone. Some are not. Landlines are not affected.

For those outside the City of Tampa limits who call 911 and get a fast-busy tone, use one of the following options:

• Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office: (813) 247-8200

• Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (including medical calls) (813) 272-5665

• Temple Terrace Police, Fire, and Medical: (813) 989-7110

In the City of Tampa, call the Tampa Police non-emergency number at (813) 231-6130. For fire or medical emergencies, call (813) 232-6805.

We are working with cell phone service providers to correct the problem. We will provide an update when connectivity is back to normal.