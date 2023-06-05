Sidewalk construction near Ritz Carlton Residences project temporarily halted over tree concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The Tampa Bay area continues to see a population. That means more development to meet the need.

But some of our construction projects are leading to concerns from residents.

Just outside Jill Corcoran's door, the Ritz Carlton Residences are going up.

More neighbors means more sidewalks, but Corcoran feels that the sidewalk could price out a different kind of neighbor.

"It's a double grand oak tree and it's protected. I've not even been able to cut off branches without getting three people from the city out here," she said.

The root of the argument is over the trees actual roots. Concerned neighbors said if the sidewalk goes over these exposed pieces, it could lead to the death of this 300-year-old tree.

The Related Group, the developers in charge of the project, is responsible for the sidewalk construction.

In a statement, they told, "Our team has worked in lockstep with the City of Tampa From day one to minimize any impact to the beautiful Oak that sits across the street from the site. We are providing the sidewalk at the request of and in coordination with the city, as we have done with other trees on the site."

In March, city staff received a memorandum from the Development and Growth Management Development Coordination.

It states: "It is the City of Tampa's Natural Resource's professional opinion; the placement of a standard city sidewalk would have adverse impacts to the grand right of way tree."

Months later, the city deemed the tree wouldn't be impacted by the sidewalk.

"I think that this is a city that prides itself on the beauty of the trees and everything. And they've already cut out 98% of the trees just on that block alone," said Corcoran.

On Monday, workers moved ahead with the sidewalk construction. But the freshly poured concrete ended right where the roots began.

The Related Group's statement continues, saying: "In an abundance of caution, we've chosen to pause construction of the sidewalk while we assess alternative approaches. Residents can rest assured we will do everything in our power to ensure this grand tree continues to thrive."

Here is the developers' full statement:

