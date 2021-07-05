Woman found dead in Valrico pond had injuries 'consistent' with alligator attack, sheriff's office says

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in a Valrico retention pond Sunday night.

The sheriff's office said just after 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the retention pond behind the Landing Bar and Grill, located at 4351 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. A woman's body was found in the water.

The sheriff's office said alligators are known to frequent the pond where the body was found.

The victim did appear to suffer injuries consistent with an alligator attack, however, the cause of death is undetermined, the sheriff's office said.

"What a tragic ending to the 4th of July holiday for this woman's family and friends," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I want to thank our local partners for their cooperation with this investigation as we work to learn what led up to her death."

This is an ongoing investigation.

