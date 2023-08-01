Senior centers across Tampa Bay say laughter yoga is the best medicine

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Senior centers across Tampa Bay are proving that laughter may indeed be the best medicine through a special yoga class.

Josie Flores is a certified laughter yoga instructor.

“And that’s how I’m known in the senior community. I’m the ho, ho, ha, ha, ha' lady,” said Flores.

She travels to senior centers across Tampa Bay on behalf of Empath Health to spread the joy and health benefits of laughter.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, how did that become my life?' But that is the greatest part of my day. I really love doing this,” said Flores.

She said when you get to be a certain age, traditional yoga can be a challenge, but with laughter yoga, there’s no mat required. In fact, you don’t even have to get out of your chair.

“We’re doing all these different things—using our arms, moving things, like if we are taking our suitcase out, we’re driving the car, we’re getting on a plane—at the same time breathing, at the same time laughing,” said Flores.

When Flores is at the head of the room, everyone is encouraged to be a class clown.

“Activities that make our bodies move so you’re getting your blood circulating, and when you laugh, it makes you feel good,” said Maggie Alonso, one of several participants at the Town ’n’ Country Senior Center.

The senior center said this program checks all the boxes, including social, physical and mental well-being.

“Everyone has the idea that these seniors just sit around and play bingo all day, but that's not the case here at Hillsborough County Aging Services. We encourage them to interact and play and enjoy themselves in a lot of different activities,” said senior supervisor Karen Sowada.

Flores recommends every senior set aside time in their daily schedule for a good chuckle.

“Life is hard, and as we get older, it’s not as easy to be, ‘ha, ha, ha’ and have this great old grand time, right? So I think it’s trying to find the spaces where you can laugh and be happy,” said Flores.

For more information on finding a laughter yoga class near you, go to HCFLGov.net/Aging.