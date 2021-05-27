Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa makes masks optional

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is the latest business in the Tampa Bay Area to make masks optional.

The change is effective immediately.

The casino says the change was made based on the latest guidance on masks from the CDC and follows similar moves by area businesses as the vaccination rate increases and the infection rate declines.

Other safety precautions remain in place, including Plexiglas dividers to separate players from each other and from team members in some areas. Casino air will also pass through a high-quality air filtration system among other precautions.

Other businesses to remove mask mandates recently include Publix and the Tampa Bay Rays.