TAMPA, Fla. — There will be overnight construction on the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) causing a detour for the nights of June 26 and 27.

The REL ramps will be under construction and westbound traffic will be detoured off of 50th Street. The detour will take drivers to SR 60 (Adamo Drive) and then back onto the Expressway at 22nd Street. The tolls at 22nd Street will be waived during the detour.

The detour is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Monday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On an ongoing basis, nighttime lane closures will occur throughout this project.

For more information about this project, call 813-272-6740 or click here.