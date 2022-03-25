Sedan gets stuck under tractor-trailer after crash; minor injuries reported

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a sedan walked away with minor injuries after crashing into and getting stuck under a tractor-trailer early Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on U.S. 92.

FHP Tampa

The 47-year-old driver of the trailer, from Seffner, was leaving a driveway at 10302 U.S. 92 when he turned into the path of the sedan, according to troopers.

The 30-year-old sedan driver, from Tampa, was unable to stop or slow down because he was speeding, troopers said, and crashed into the trailer. The sedan came to a final rest underneath the trailer.

Both men received minor injuries in the crash.