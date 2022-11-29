Saturday's Gasparilla Concours d'Elegance car event kicks off pirate party season

LUTZ, Fla. — Gasparilla fans, start your engines!

The pirate party season — yep, it's three full months of fun now — kicks off this Saturday with the Gasparilla Concours d'Elegance car exhibition and fundraiser at TPC Tampa Bay in Lutz.

The juried historic car event, featuring original unmodified classic automobiles dating back to 1906, is a must-see event open to the public.

Tickets start at $40. Children 16 and under are admitted free. There will also be pirates, "Gaspar's Grog" cocktails, "Tastes of Tampa Bay" food and more.

Organizers Brando and Joanne Pistorius are local legends in the classic car restoration business. The Gasparilla Concours d'Elegance will feature 140 cars in competition, plus show cars from area clubs.

Proceeds benefit Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA).

