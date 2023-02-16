Sarasota daredevils make debut at state fair

TAMPA, Fla. — The superman, the barspin and the footplant: these are just a few of the tricks audiences can expect to see at Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus Live at the Florida State Fair.

It’s the most entertainment you’ll find on two wheels, and they're based out of Sarasota.

“I always had a passion for action sports, I always had a passion for motorcycles," Johnny Rockett said. "I got my first motorcycle at four years old, so I think my dream started then."

According to Rockett, the biggest misconception people have about daredevils is that they’re fearless.

“The definition of a daredevil is someone who is terrified of something and is willing to do it anyway,” he said.

Over the past 20 years, Rockett has put together a team of athletes who are ready to soar through the air without any hesitation.

“We have two of the top riders in the entire world here at the Florida State Fair, no exaggeration, X-Games gold medalists, the whole deal,” said Rockett.

Audiences "ooh" and "ahh" across the country, but the Florida State Fair remained just out of reach until this year.

“I can’t even tell you how special it is to do the Florida State Fair. I’ve actually been trying to make this happen for a few years. I’m right down the road in Sarasota, so it’s just a small jump for us to come here,” said Rockett.

Rockett can’t wait for his friends and family to watch him burn rubber in the Motto Monster Ball.

“It’s 15 feet in diameter. We throw a couple of motorcycles in here and a crazy girl, and we do all sorts of crazy stuff,” he said.

They said the best part about their show is inspiring a little kid in the audience to one day grow up to be the next Evel Knievel or Johnny Rockett.

“And our goal each and every show is by the end to have everyone standing on their feet, and we do a pretty good job most shows,” said Rockett.