Ruskin man turns metal into money to help with father's disability income

RUSKIN, Fla. — A Ruskin man has found a way to turn his compassion into dollar signs by collecting people's junk, but it really has a bigger picture.

Saturnino Crespo collects scrap metal, but it goes beyond just a pay check. He does it to supplement his father's disability income.

Crespo uses social media to reach out to people across South Hillsborough County. He posts ads saying he will pick up old appliances, lawn mowers, metal fencing — anything helps.

The Ruskin man tells us collecting old metal was his father's hobby, but now late in his 70's, he's had to cut back on the side job.

The two use to do it side by side, but it's gotten hard on his dad.

"Working with my dad has been some of the best times of my life," he said.

Crespo drives miles and miles a day from Ruskin to Apollo Beach to Riverview and Fishhawk in hopes of getting enough scrap metal to pay off.

He says he knows he's also helping the community, especially the elderly who have no way to haul off junk.

"That's just an extra bonus," said Crespo.

Crespo takes the scrap metal every day to Trademark Metals Recycling in Tampa, where the public can get cash for their scrap.

It can be a gamble, some days cashing in a lot more than others, but anything helps his father.

Some have told Crespo it's not exactly a job, but all he sees are opportunities.

