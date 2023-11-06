Watch Now
Ruskin man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-75, 2 others injured: FHP

Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 09:41:51-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Ruskin man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 on Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, and two other men were injured.

Troopers said the 34-year-old man was speeding in a Honda Civic northbound on I-75 on the exit ramp to U.S. 301 when he lost control.

His vehicle rotated between the ramp and the mainline, hit two sign supports, and was cut in two, according to FHP.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Two adult male passengers in the vehicle were also injured and taken to area hospitals. Authorities didn't release information on their current conditions.

