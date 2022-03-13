Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws big crowds

YBOR CITY, Fla. — After a two-year hiatus, the Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back and bigger than ever.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. You know what's great this evening? We have so many out-of-town guests from the basketball tournament, so we get to show off how we live in paradise,” said Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor.

Mayor Castor and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office lead the parade off. It featured more than 125 units, including 85 illuminated floats. Many participants like the Krewe of Shamrock, missed being able to get together the last couple of years.

“We get to see all of our friends from all the other crews, interact with the crowd, which is the best part of the parade,” said Patrick Pustay, Vice President of Krewe of Shamrock.

Despite the drop in temperature Saturday night, large crowds lined the parade route. Some said they drove an hour away to partake in the festivities.

“It’s a lot of fun. You see a lot of fun people, a lot of sights to see, and a little celebration of St. Patrick himself,” said Sheri Bezzek.

Many spectators came wearing green from head to toe, some even dying their hair. All were hoping to go home with as many beads as possible.

“We’ve done it for a number of years. When COVID came it got canceled so we’ve been waiting for it to come back again.”

The tradition many people are glad to see make a come back.

