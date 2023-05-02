Riverview man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer with 3-year-old in car: FHP

SEFFNER, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers arrested a Riverview man on Monday afternoon who they say was impersonating a law enforcement officer with a 3-year-old in the vehicle.

According to an arrest report, inside an SUV set up like a police vehicle, troopers found two badges on police-style lanyards that said "LAW ENFORCEMENT" and "FEDERAL OFFICER," along with a handful of drugs and a gun.

Conroy Traille, 38, faces several charges, including pretending to be a cop, trafficking in oxycodone and possession of cathinone.

According to an arrest report, on Monday around 3:30 p.m., a trooper saw a black 2023 Cadillac XT5 SUV on I-4, east of I-75, that had "several very unusual and suspicious features."

The report said the SUV has an emergency light bar mounted in the rear window and a dash camera mounted on the windshield; along with dark tint. It stated there were also emergency lights mounted to the front window, a computer stand with a laptop on it and "other police-related accessories" inside.

According to the report, the tag on the SUV was registered to a rental company.

When the trooper looked up the vehicle's tag, a prior call from April 23 was discovered, which allegedly said someone reported the vehicle as possibly impersonating law enforcement while using red and blue lights.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over for illegal tint and following too closely. The report said Traille was unable to provide insurance, registration or a rental agreement for the SUV. Traille eventually got out of the vehicle, along with his 3-year-old daughter, according to the report.

While the initial trooper wrote a citation for the tint and following too closely, another trooper deployed a K9 for a "free-air" sniff around the outside of the vehicle. The K9 alerted and at that time, troopers detained Traille and put him in a patrol car while they searched the SUV.

Inside the SUV, the report said troopers found marijuana residue in the center console, a coin pocket on the dash with a plastic bag of white powder in it and a gray handbag on the floorboard with a number of things inside, including a plastic container with marijuana in it, several bags of white power, a white rock like substance, two glass pipes with burnt marijuana, a digital scale, rolling paper, lighters and more.

In the glove box, the report said troopers also found a brown paper bag with 21 pills inside, which were identified as oxycodone and acetaminophen. A holstered SCCY 9mm handgun was also found on the passenger seat. The report also said Traille had a concealed weapons permit that expired in February.

At that time, troopers allegedly found the two badges in a handbag on the passenger floorboard. Troopers also found a police-style body camera in a pocket on the backside of the passenger seat.

"The interior was configured like a police vehicle with the previously noted lights, computer stand with laptop, ceiling mounted dome light, dash camera, light switches and siren control panel," the report said.

Traille was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail. His daughter was turned over to the custody of his girlfriend, according to the report.

FHP is asking anyone who may have come into contact with Traille to contact them at 813-558-1800 or *FHP.