Return deadlines for holiday season quickly approaching

TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday shopping chaos continues as many people rush to return or exchange gifts.

Julia Wyman with International Plaza said their busiest day of the holiday season was actually the day after Christmas.

“People were returning and using their gift cards. It was very, very, very busy,” Wyman said.

If you plan to avoid the post-Christmas shopping crowds, think again. The return deadlines may be sooner than you think.





Most stores give you until the end of January to make a return, but it's important to double-check the deadline date.

Some return deadlines differ by product.

For example, at Target, any phones purchased need to be returned by Jan. 8, Apple products must be returned by Jan. 9 and electronic and entertainment products by the 24.

Check the store's return policy before you head out, which can typically be found on the back of your receipt or online.

“Also have the receipts with you, the credit card you used or gift receipt," Wyman added. "Those things will make the process so much smoother.’

Many stores will also allow you to bring your online purchases into the store to get a refund right away and avoid the hassle of shipping.