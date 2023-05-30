Public Studio offers artists opportunity to shine

TAMPA, Fla. — It can be a challenge for up-and-coming artists to show off their talents to the general public. However, in the past year, a new platform has emerged in Hyde Park Village that provides artists an opportunity to launch their careers.

What began as an experiment in a backyard has grown into a masterpiece in a studio for artist Alex Nixon, who specializes in large structures made completely out of bamboo.

“During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time improving my sculpture, refining it, and becoming more efficient at using as little bamboo as possible to create the biggest bang possible,” said Nixon, whose latest sculpture is of a 20-foot-tall cat. “The giant cat is really the fruit of tinkering away for many years and refining the process until I sort of know what I’m doing.”

Nixon is among dozens of artists over the past year who have utilized Public Studio for its location, space, and state-of-the-art equipment.

“We can really project any graphic, just give us a 4K visual, and we can put it on the wall,” said gallery director Victor Llaguno.

“Having the Public Studio here in Hyde Park Village, it added an edge and artfulness that was really needed here,” said Nixon.

“Exactly what the name is, it is public studios, so it’s encouraged that the public can come in and create here, and you can lease this space by the hour,” said Llaguno.

Llaguno said whether you’re attempting to bust onto the art scene, launch a clothing brand, host a comedy show or throw a birthday party, Public Studio has you covered.

“And then, of course, if you are going to utilize this space frequently, like more than once a month, we have a membership program,” said Llaguno.

You never know what you are going to see from day to day, it's becoming a reason and a place to gather.

Nixon said it’s great watching people walk by, look inside, and say, ‘wow.’

“We open the doors every day, and if the public just wants to come in, we encourage that. The idea behind Public Studio, from day one, was to break the mold for what the public understands art galleries to be,” said Llaguno.

As for Nixon, his dreams are like his sculptures; they just keep getting bigger.

“I think New York City and sweeping New York By storm with my bamboo sculpture is a goal, so keep your eye out, stay tuned,” said Nixon.