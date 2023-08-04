Professional ballet dancer returns to Tampa to teach next generation of dancers

TAMPA, Fla. — 23-year-old Neal Burke is a professional dancer with Houston Ballet, one of the largest ballet companies in the United States. The world of ballet can be competitive, which is why it’s a big deal when someone makes it as a professional dancer.

Originally from Jacksonville, he moved to Tampa when he was 14 years old on a scholarship at Next Generation Ballet at the Straz. He said at that young age, he applied for the program himself without his parents knowing. So, naturally, they were shocked when he told them he got in.

“But very happy for me, and they were willing to make the move. My grandmother moved with me, as well as my mom," said Burke.

He spent four years here perfecting his craft before moving to Houston. Now, he's back in Tampa for the summer at the same place where he received instruction. This time, in front of the class as a guest instructor.

"It's been fun, really fun. I actually really enjoyed it. I didn't know how it was going to go because I've never taught before, but, you know, the same knowledge that was passed on to me, now I'm passing on to another generation," said Burke. His intensive class culminated with his students performing on the big stage at the Straz Center.

An art form that's female-dominated, he said he's noticing more men partake in the dance form.

"As time passes and as time changes in the world right now, it's nice to see," said Burke.

Burke has some advice for up-and-coming dancers trying to break into the competitive industry.

"I pride myself on staying positive no matter what, and everything happens for a reason, so if you work hard enough, you'll get there," said Burke.