Prodigy Cultural Arts program offers free dance, arts classes for Tampa Bay area children

Hip-hop and breakdance lessons are a hit
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jul 12, 2022
LUTZ, Fla. — The Prodigy Cultural Arts program offers free dance, photography, painting, acting and photography classes for any child ages 5 to 17 in the Tampa Bay area.

The free classes are taught by professionals, including longtime dancer Carrie Harmon, who teaches popular tutorials on hip hop dance and breakdance.

The nonprofit program is sponsored by the Department of Juvenile Justice and promotes life skills and esteem boosting as well as artistic development.

Registration is currently available for summer and fall classes.

For more information, including a list of classes and locations, click here.

