HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Hillsborough County early Wednesday morning killed a pregnant woman and left another person injured, the sheriff's office said.

HCSO said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Mango Road near I-4.

Two people were taken to the hospital, including the pregnant woman who passed away from her injuries after being transported. HCSO said the second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.