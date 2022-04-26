Pre-school students help raise money and awareness for Make-A-Wish Foundation

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Throughout April, kids attending The Learning Experience in Riverview have been doing art projects to help raise money and awareness for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The four, five and six-year-olds sat down to make friendship bracelets on Monday, proving you’re never too young to help grant a wish.

“It doesn’t matter if they are big, if they’re small, we can work together and make a positive impact on the lives of others,” said director Diana Rush.

The children do the work while their family, friends and neighbors donate the money, all of it going back to The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Rush said it’s important to teach kids that there are other kids the same age as them out there who aren’t as lucky, who are going through very difficult times.

“It’s very important, it means instilling values, instilling empathy, just teaching the children how to give, how to share,” said Rush.

These children realize they have an opportunity to do something special.

“To make somebody happy,” said a little boy named Bryson.

The Learning Experience said the best part is hearing how the children carry this spirit of giving home with them, making it a part of their lives.

“You can see that they do get more excited when they realize that it’s for somebody else, it’s to put a smile on someone else’s face, and you can see the thought being put into it on what they are creating,” said Rush. “They are very very giving and those hearts are huge.”

So far The Learning Experience Riverview has raised more than $5,000, which is enough to grant a wish for one little boy or girl in need.