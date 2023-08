HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is on the scene at the Brandon Mall following a report of a possible shooting.

HCSO said this was not an active shooter situation and that the mall is now secured.

Officials say this appears to have been an isolated incident involving one person who accidentally fired a gun.

At this time, no further information has been released. Please check back for further details.