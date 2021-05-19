Watch
Port Tampa Bay hosts annual hurricane preparedness exercise

Posted at 5:08 AM, May 19, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is hosting its annual hurricane preparedness exercise on Wednesday.

This year is the ninth time Port Tampa Bay has hosted the event, which brings together local agencies to take part in choreographed exercises to prepare for possible hurricane and/or tropical storm scenarios. This year the event is virtual only.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m.

"Our port prides ourselves on emergency preparedness. Following a storm, our community depends on Port Tampa Bay to remain operational to move fuel and cargo to our neighbors. This annual exercise ensures we are working effectively with our partners and local emergency response agencies," explained Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President & CEO.

The event is held with the National Weather Service and several external partners are invited to take part including United States Coast Guard; Customs, Border and Protection; Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office; CSX Railroad; various tug companies; and port tenants, among others.

The meeting is open to the public, you can register here.

