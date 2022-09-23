Popularity of gymnastics, ballet at the New Tampa Recreation Center continues

Since it opened years ago, the New Tampa Recreation Center continues to be a popular spot for families, especially those with kids in gymnastics and ballet.

The waitlist never ends.

Morgan Knox, Gymnastics Center Coordinator, said, "This past year, we had, I think, about eight athletes make it to the regional championships, and we had one athlete, who was one of our graduating seniors, make it to her regionals out in New York, so that was pretty awesome."

Part of the reason is the success story of their athletes.

Linda Hall with Tampa Parks and Recreation Department said, "I believe why we have such a huge waitlist is that our families don't leave once they come in and they're at this beautiful facility. And our coaches were very family oriented. They seem to stay with us forever. That is why our waitlist is so extremely long."

The teams at New Tampa Recreation Center stay competitive against other area gyms, too.

The facility also has a skate park and a shaded playground.