Police searching for escaped inmate who could be headed to Tampa

Tampa Police Department
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 17, 2022
Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate they say could be on his way to Tampa.

The man in the photo reportedly broke out of the Suwannee County Jail Monday morning & may be on his way to Tampa.

He was last seen in an all-brown uniform w/ brown boots.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

