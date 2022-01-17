Police searching for escaped inmate who could be headed to Tampa

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate they say could be on his way to Tampa.

🚨ATTENTION!🚨 Escaped Inmate Alert!!

This man broke out of the Suwannee County Jail this morning & may be on his way to Tampa.

He was last seen in an all-brown uniform w/ brown boots.

— TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 17, 2022

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.