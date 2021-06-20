Police: Man found dead after car crashes, overturns in Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly single-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a car that had crashed and was overturned into the Hillsborough River near the intersection of W. Columbus Drive and N. Riverside Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the car.

It is still early in the investigation and detectives are working to determine what caused the crash.

Police said it is possible alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News

