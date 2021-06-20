Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Police: Man found dead after car crashes, overturns in Hillsborough River

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
car crashes into hillsborough river (1).jpg
car crashes into hillsborough river (2).jpg
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 17:51:13-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly single-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a car that had crashed and was overturned into the Hillsborough River near the intersection of W. Columbus Drive and N. Riverside Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the car.

It is still early in the investigation and detectives are working to determine what caused the crash.

Police said it is possible alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.