Police investigating Tampa shooting that left man dead

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a shooting after a man was pronounced dead on Sunday night.

Officials said they responded to a call regarding a shooting near 19th Street and 28th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Tampa Fire Rescue took him to Tampa General Hospital, where he passed away.

There is still no information regarding a suspect or why the shooting occurred as the police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are released.