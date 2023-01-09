Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Police investigating Tampa shooting that left man dead

Tampa shooting
WFTS
Tampa shooting
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 05:04:15-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a shooting after a man was pronounced dead on Sunday night.

Officials said they responded to a call regarding a shooting near 19th Street and 28th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Tampa Fire Rescue took him to Tampa General Hospital, where he passed away.

There is still no information regarding a suspect or why the shooting occurred as the police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.