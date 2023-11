TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are currently investigating a suspicious death that happened in Hyde Park on Monday night.

The incident occurred near W Hyde Park Place and S Parker Street.

At approximately 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the location following a report of an unconscious subject near the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located a girl in her mid-teens with upper body trauma.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there is no apparent threat to public safety.