Police launch homicide investigation after man dies in Plant City

Posted at 8:12 AM, Dec 26, 2023
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Plant City Tuesday morning.

The Plant City Police Department said they received a 911 call about the shooting around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, who had "upper body trauma." The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later passed away.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

