Police: 9-year-old struck by bullet in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A 9-year-old is in the hospital after they were struck by a stray bullet in Tampa, police said.

Tampa police said just after 8 p.m., a shooting happened at 30th Ave. and 54th St. N.

The incident started as a fight between two groups in the Grant Park area. Police said a shooting occurred.

A 9-year-old was struck by a stray round, police said.

The child was conscious and breathing when they were taken to a local hospital. Police said there is no word on the child's condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

