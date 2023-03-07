Plant City couple volunteer at Strawberry Festival more than 45 years after first date at annual event

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival is known for its tasty treats, thrilling rides and unique arts and crafts. However, there is one aspect of the festival that visitors sometimes overlook — the volunteers.

Robin and Clay Cunningham are among more than 2,000 volunteers, many of them Plant City residents, who make the annual tradition possible.

Their first date was at the Florida Strawberry Festival back in 1977.

“I was raised a city girl, and he was obviously raised a country boy, so he asked me to go to the festival and I had never been,” said Robin, who is from Haines City. “This Plant City boy stole my heart, and it all started right here.”

Between the two of them, the Cunninghams have over 50 years of volunteering experience. It’s hard to take a walk on the midway without stopping for hugs and handshakes.

“This is what Plant City is all about, the warmth, the hospitality,” said Robin.

They are doing more than just helping people find the bathroom or the cheese fries, they are ambassadors for Plant City.

"Whenever they are starting to walk away, and they go, ‘thank you for taking this time,’ and, ‘we are so excited to be here,’ that is unspeakable joy,” said Robin.

“We just feel like we added another family member,” said Clay.

From setting up ticket scanners to offering directions to giving first-hand insight into the history of berry growing in the city, they do it all.

“Robin and Clay are the best. They promote Plant City. I think they have a tattoo on them somewhere; I’m not sure,” said a fellow volunteer.

Clay and Robin make sure every visitor leaves, just like they do, eager to return.

“It feels so good when you go home, you’re tired, but you feel good,” said Clay.

“But you get up the next morning, put on your strawberry stuff, and you go again,” said Robin.

Every year, it never fails; the number one question they get asked is, “Where is the best Strawberry Shortcake?”

To find out the answer and meet Robin and Clay in person, they will be stationed at the Wish Farms Sound Stage all festival long. They encourage everyone to stop and say hello.