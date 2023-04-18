Plant City Airport hosts salute to planes, trains, automobiles...and Ghostbusters

PLANT CITY, Fla. — After two years off, Plant City Airport will once again be the site of "Planes, Trains & Automobiles," a hands-on, family-friendly salute to transportation.

The event is this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased for $7.25 online here. Children 10 and under are free.

Hosted by the Tampa Bay Aviation Association and founded by Plant City Commissioner Jason Jones, "Planes Trains & Automobiles" allows kids to explore everything from fighter jets and classic cars to ambulances and the Ghostbusters' "Ecto-1."

Guests will also get the chance to take free flights and control a flight simulator. Boy Scouts will have Merit Badge opportunities. There will also be bounce houses, miniature train displays, food vendors and more.

For more on "Planes, Trains & Automobiles," click here.