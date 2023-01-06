Pioneer Medical to hold health outreach event this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Pioneer Medical will host a health fair this weekend for anyone without insurance to receive care.

The company will be providing free health screenings, clothing, showers, haircuts and dental care.

"So the inspiration behind this, us here at Pioneer saw a deficit of patients at the hospital," Pioneer executive director Ano Kashumba said. "They need to follow up with a primary care physician, however, they don't have insurance."

The company will also be providing resources for those in attendance to receive follow-up care.

The event is this Saturday, Jan. 7, near Armature Works at Water Works Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, check the document below.